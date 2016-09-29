Maine sex offender charged with having child pornography

BANGOR, Maine — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday and charged in U.S. District Court with possession of child pornography nearly two years after his sister told police she found sexually explicit images on his computer.

Ernest Cook, 58, of Bangor is a lifetime registrant of the Maine Sex Offender Registry because he was convicted in 1997 of sexually abusing a 3-year-old.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon but is not expected to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by the federal grand jury.

The U.S. attorney’s office has asked that Cook be held without bail pending the resolution of his case.

Cook’s computer and flash drive were seized on Dec. 21, 2014, by a detective with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, according to the complaint. Cook’s sister, who is not named in the document, called police after she discovered what she believed to be child pornography on Cook’s computer when he was staying at her home in Burnham.

The computer and flash drive were turned over Dec. 29, 2014, to the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit for forensic examination, the complaint said. That examination, completed in July 2016, found more than 750 images of child pornography on the computer’s hard drive and the flash drive. The examiner found that the majority of the files depicted prepubescent girls under the age of 12 being sexually assaulted by adult men.

If convicted, Cook faces between 10 and 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

