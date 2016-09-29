Former mail carrier admits stealing cash, gift cards

BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta woman who previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service waived indictment and pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to theft of mail.

Julie K. Meek, 56, admitted to stealing cash, checks and gift cards between December 2015 and April 5, 2016, from at least 15 cards and letters mailed by people on her delivery route in Orono.

She remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Meek worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a contract route carrier when the thefts took place, according to the prosecution version of events to which she pleaded guilty.

When confronted in April, Meek confessed to taking cash and gift cards from envelopes she’d collected for personal use. She turned over to investigators 15 envelopes from which she had stolen items.

More than two dozen people complained that mail containing checks, cash or gift cards was not received by the intended recipient, the prosecution version of events said.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Meek faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. She also could be ordered to pay restitution.