UMaine men’s basketball team adds ‘natural’ playmaker

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s basketball program has added a junior college transfer to its backcourt corps.

Jaquan McKennon, who comes to Orono from Broward College in Florida, will join coach Bob Walsh’s club this season.

The 5-foot-10 McKennon is a sophomore who will have three years of eligibility with the Black Bears.

McKennon averaged 12.0 points per game in 27 games, 15 of which he started, last season for Broward, which competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

In helping lead Broward to a 19-13 record, McKennon shot 42.5 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

“Jaquan is a natural point guard and a true floor general. He sees the floor very well and is an excellent passer with the ability to make his teammates better, and he can knock down open shots to keep the defense honest,” Walsh said in a news release. “He’s really excited to be a Black Bear, and we’re excited to have him with us.”

McKennon, who hails from Queens, New York, has been on campus since August taking classes.

UMaine plays an Oct. 29 exhibition game against Husson University at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Walsh joins hall of fame

Walsh, going into his third season on the Black Bears bench, will be inducted into the Rhode Island College Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Walsh, who coached at the Division III institution for nine seasons, compiled a record of 204-63. The .764 winning percentage ranks as the best in school history, and he ranks second in career victories.

“It’s such a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Rhode Island College Athletics Hall of Fame,” Walsh said in a news release. “I was surrounded by hall of fame players and some of the toughest kids you’ll ever meet, and we had terrific administrative leadership. The relationships we developed there will last forever.”

Under Walsh’s guidance, the Anchormen made the NCAA tournament eight consecutive times, appearing in the Sweet 16 three times and the Elite Eight once.

RIC also won six conference championships and five regular-season titles in Walsh’s time at the school.