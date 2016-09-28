Former UMaine field hockey standout parlays playing career into success in coaching

Any field hockey coach will tell you that a team’s best offense can be its defense.

That was a trait that Margaret Henrick McGregor personified in her four-year field hockey career at the University of Maine.

McGregor, a 1996 graduate of UMaine, will be rewarded for her defensive prowess this weekend as she’ll be one of six former Black Bear athletes inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.

Joining McGregor are football standout Jake Eaton, track and field standout Johanna Riley Evans, baseball player Andrew Hartung, soccer player Ted Woodbrey, and wrestler and longtime sportswriter and coach Bob McPhee.

McGregor’s ability to turn defense into offense helped lead the Black Bears to a 43-29-2 record in her four years in the program.

McGregor contributed 13 assists her junior year and seven her senior campaign in Orono. The Black Bears were ECAC champions in McGregor’s junior campaign.

McGregor has cut her teeth into the coaching ranks, coaching field hockey at South Kingstown (Rhode Island) High School while also working as a middle school special needs teacher.

After her playing days concluded, Henrick remained on campus for a year and worked as an assistant coach under head coach Terry Kix while pursuing a graduate degree.

McGregor played her high school field hockey at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, earning Class B Player of the Year honors her senior year.

McGregor couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Tickets to the ceremony are on sale and are $50 per person and $25 for children 10 and under. The evening starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered online. Names will be placed on a guest list at the door.

