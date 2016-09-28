BDN Game of the Week: Old Town hosts Belfast in quest for playoff spot

There is likely to be playoff intensity on Friday night at Victory Field in Old Town as the Old Town Coyotes battle the Belfast Lions in the BDN Game of the Week.
The Coyotes (2-2) and the Lions (1-3) are trying to stay in the hunt for one of six postseason spots up for grabs in the Class B North football ranks. The Bangor Daily News and SportsNet Maine will be there to present their fourth live streamed game of the season.
The games, which are sponsored by Quirk Auto Group, can be watched at bangordailynews.com/gameoftheweek, starting with the pregame show at about 6:45 p.m.
Fans later can watch a 60-second game recap with video highlights. The games are rebroadcast from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday on Time Warner Cable, Channel 9. Archived games also will be available under “SNME” at driveshowmaine.com and via TWC/Charter local video on demand.
The most recent BDN Game of the Week was Brewer’s 54-41 shootout win over Skowhegan.
The Sept. 9 game also featured Brewer, which registered a 33-2 victory over Mt. Blue of Farmington.
The Sept. 2 game featured two-time defending Class B regional champion Brunswick’s 54-20 victory at Hampden Academy.
The rest of the 2016 football live streaming schedule is as follows:
— Sept. 30: Belfast at Old Town, 7 p.m.
— Oct. 7: Winslow at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.
— Oct. 14: Bucksport at Mattanawcook Academy, 7 p.m.
— Oct. 21: Old Town at MDI, 7 p.m.
Games are subject to change. Follow the BDN on Facebook or Twitter, or check this page, for any updates.