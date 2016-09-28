Red Sox lose to Yankees, but clinch AL East title

NEW YORK — Mark Teixeira hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night as the New York Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox, who clinched the AL East Division title.

The Red Sox learned they secured their eighth divisional title before Craig Kimbrel threw a pitch when the Baltimore Orioles secured a 3-2 win in Toronto.

Kimbrel (2-5) loaded the bases by allowing three walks and a hit. He was pulled for Joe Kelly, who recorded the first two outs.

With many of the Red Sox fans rising in anticipation of the win, Teixeira drove an 0-1 pitch over the center field fence for his 15th home run of the season.

Before Teixeira’s dramatic moment, Mookie Betts hit a two-run bases-loaded double with one out in the eighth off Adam Warren and David Ortiz scored on a passed ball by Tommy Layne to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

James Pazos pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Clay Buchholz continued his late-season resurgence by allowing an infield hit to Brett Gardner in the fourth in six sharp innings. Gardner also had the other hit before Teixeira’s home run for New York.

New York’s Bryan Mitchell allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings

NOTES: Boston RHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm soreness) will have a bullpen session of 30 to 35 pitches Thursday to determine if he can make a relief appearance. … The Yankees have not decided if RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) will start Saturday against Baltimore. … Boston manager John Farrell said LHP David Price is still expected to start the regular-season finale Sunday against Toronto. … Farrell said the Red Sox have purposely avoided any discussion about constructing a postseason roster. … Manager Joe Girardi said he has not heard anything about possible discipline for RHP Luis Severino, who was ejected for throwing at Toronto 1B/DH Justin Smoak on Monday.

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO –Pinch hitter Hyun Soo Kim hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles came back to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Kim’s home run came against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna and gave the Orioles a split in the first two games of a three-game series.

Mark Trumbo also homered for the Orioles.

Orioles left-hander Zach Britton pitched the ninth for his 47th save of the season.

Edwin Encarnacion and Kevin Pillar each hit a sacrifice fly for the Blue Jays who have lost two of their past three games.

The Blue Jays (87-71) lead the Orioles (86-72) by one game for the first American League wild-card spot and their loss Wednesday night clinched the AL East division title to the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman allowed six hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano allowed six hits and one walk.

Tillman left with two out in the sixth after left fielder Nolan Reimold’s diving catch on a bloop by Troy Tulowitzki resulted in a double play with Jose Bautista being caught off second, Bautista and Russell Martin started the inning with walks.

Left-hander Donnie Hart finished the inning on a popout to third by Michael Saunders.

Liriano left with one out in the seventh after singles by Matt Wieters and Jonathan Schoop. Left-hander Brett Cecil struck out Reimold and the inning ended when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki made a diving stop on a grounder to throw out Adam Jones at first.

After Cecil struck out Chris Davis to start the eighth, Jason Grilli took over and retired Manny Machado on a ground ball to short.

Trumbo followed with his 46th homer of the season to cut the lead to one run and pinch hitter Pedro Alvarez doubled and was replaced by pinch runner Drew Stubbs. Wieters flied out to left to end the inning.

Mychal Givens took over in the bottom of the eighth for Baltimore and hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch. After retiring the next two batters, Givens hit Martin with a pitch and walked Tulowitzki to load the bases.

Left-hander Brian Duensing replaced Givens and struck out pinch hitter Melvin Upton Jr. looking.

Schoop singled with one out in the ninth against Osuna and Michael Bourn ran for him. Pinch hitter Hyun Soo Kim. Bourn stole second and Kim hit his sixth homer of the season on a 3-2 pitch.

The Blue Jays scored a run without a hit in the first inning. Ezequiel Carrera reached first base on a grounder to the pitcher when first baseman Chris Davis dropped Tillman’s throw.

Carrera took third on Tillman’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Encarnacion.

Toronto added a run in the second. Troy Tulowitzki doubled, took third on a single by Michael Saunders and slid home on a sacrifice fly to right by Kevin Pillar.

The Orioles began the fourth with singles by Adam Jones and Davis.

Liriano squelched the threat by striking out Manny Machado, Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini in succession.

The Orioles loaded the bases in the fifth on a one-out single by J.J. Hardy that extended his hit streak to six games, a walk to Jonathan Schoop and a two-out infield single by Jones. Liriano struck out Davis looking to end the threat.