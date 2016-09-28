Check out these breathtaking photos of Acadia’s night sky

Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binocular and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binocular and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Park rangers use green lasers to point out star formations during the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain on Saturday evening as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. More than 50 volunteer astronomers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Park rangers use green lasers to point out star formations during the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain on Saturday evening as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. More than 50 volunteer astronomers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Dan Little
Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Hundreds gathered over the course of Saturday evening for the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. Volunteer astronomers and park rangers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Dan Little
Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
A lone photographer separates from the group of over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Dan Little
A lone photographer separates from the group of over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Park rangers use green lasers to point out star formations during the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain on Saturday evening as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. More than 50 volunteer astronomers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
Dan Little
Park rangers use green lasers to point out star formations during the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain on Saturday evening as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor. More than 50 volunteer astronomers were present to describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes. Visitors were encouraged to use red night vision flashlights and cover standard white lights and cellphones with red cellophane to preserve nighttime vision.
By Micky Bedell
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 5:23 p.m.

Thousands gathered throughout Mount Desert Island for the eighth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival held Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25, featuring an array of events celebrating the enjoyment and protection of some of the best remaining nighttime views of the sky on the East Coast.

The festival included talks, films, workshops, telescope viewings, boat cruises and kayaking trips, all centered on the theme of Maine’s night sky.

Night sky enthusiasts of all ages flocked to beaches and mountaintops to see the grandeur of the Milky Way stretched out over Acadia National Park. Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach and hundreds more were shuttled to the top of Cadillac Mountain on Saturday for star viewing gatherings.

The darkness of the night was somewhat abated by the glow of lights tinted red to preserve nighttime vision while visitors gazed at Acadia’s amazing night sky and park rangers gave guided tours of the stars with laser pointers and stories of the constellations.

Story continues below advertisement.

Next year’s Acadia Night Sky Festival will take place Sept. 21-24.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during the debate
  2. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  3. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Trenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrestsTrenton traffic stop leads to heroin-related arrests

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living