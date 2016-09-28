Check out these breathtaking photos of Acadia’s night sky

Thousands gathered throughout Mount Desert Island for the eighth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival held Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25, featuring an array of events celebrating the enjoyment and protection of some of the best remaining nighttime views of the sky on the East Coast.

The festival included talks, films, workshops, telescope viewings, boat cruises and kayaking trips, all centered on the theme of Maine’s night sky.

Night sky enthusiasts of all ages flocked to beaches and mountaintops to see the grandeur of the Milky Way stretched out over Acadia National Park. Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach and hundreds more were shuttled to the top of Cadillac Mountain on Saturday for star viewing gatherings.

The darkness of the night was somewhat abated by the glow of lights tinted red to preserve nighttime vision while visitors gazed at Acadia’s amazing night sky and park rangers gave guided tours of the stars with laser pointers and stories of the constellations.

Next year’s Acadia Night Sky Festival will take place Sept. 21-24.