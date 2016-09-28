Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016: Thibodeau a proven leader, climate change threat, a presidential dilemma

Holt a model moderator

Like many Americans, I watched the debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Within two hours of the debate ending, there were numerous articles online discussing the highlights of the debate, and there was one in particular that caught my eye. There are many articles that ask the question, “Where is Lester Holt?”

It seems that there are a number of people who feel Holt was a poor moderator because he was passive throughout the debate. Many journalists who support Donald Trump have attacked Holt for being too tough on the Republican candidate.

These criticisms of Holt are cheap. Holt conducted a fair moderation during this debate because he allowed both sides to express their platforms unhindered. Holt questioned Trump about his opposition to the war in Iraq, like many have before, but unlike most journalists who placated Trump after he lied, Holt did not budge. When Trump tried to skirt the issue by calling his documented support for the war in Iraq “mainstream media nonsense,” Holt replied with, “ the record shows otherwise.”

While many journalists have shied away from calling Trump out on his bogus claims, Holt did his duty Monday as a journalist and held Trump’s feet to the fire for as long as he reasonably could. I thank Lester Holt for having a spine. We need journalists like him.

Nathan Farnham

Bangor

Absolute government

Has it occurred to BDN readers that Donald Trump and our governor both reiterate Thomas Hobbes’s tenet that their form of government must be absolute? This is in order to avoid an “all against all” in “ a state of nature.”

Donald E. Stanley

Nobleboro

Climate change threat

When I think about climate change, I think about my three grandchildren. The oldest won’t be able to vote until 2025. By that time, the consequences of our action or lack of action on climate change will be decisive for their future.

Our greatest responsibility is to give the children of today the best possible chance. But our failure so far has already left them an enormous burden. If we fail to act decisively to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to provide the resources to protect the most vulnerable communities, we will allow a cascade of crises. Climate change refugees could far exceed the current refugee crisis. The economic consequences of climate change could far surpass the damages caused by our recent recession.

In the current presidential election, we have a clear choice. Donald Trump is a climate change denier who has promised to undo President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives. Hillary Clinton has promised to support and continue Obama’s work. When we consider the consequences for our youngest citizens, that stark choice should overwhelm every other consideration. This is what it means to be a responsible voter.

Put aside party preferences and personal feelings about Clinton, and vote in favor of responsibility to the young who will have to take over from us. Denial won’t make the problem disappear. Climate change is real and inexorable. It is time to face reality and vote accordingly.

John Spadola

Searsmont

Thibodeau a proven leader

Soon we will go to the polls to elect those who will best serve the people of our state. One such leader is Sen. Michael Thibodeau from Winterport. Thibodeau represented all of Maine’s people as Senate president. Some of his actions came at an expense to his own political career and that of his party, but it was the people of Maine who benefited the most.

He was recognized for his leadership skills by both parties during the last session’s political theater, successfully negotiating a budget approved by both parties and at a cost detrimental to his own political future.

Thibodeau did what he felt was best for all of Maine’s people and not just his party or the will of the governor. Those are the signs of a great man willing to put the people’s needs ahead of his political aspirations.

His leadership skills will keep this state moving forward. He earned the respect from those serving with him. Both parties praised him for bringing a successful conclusion to that long budget battle.

I urge the voters of Waldo County to join with me this November in keeping Thibodeau in a leadership role. His leadership skills are needed more today than ever before. The people of Waldo County and the people of Maine depend upon his leadership and experience in the days ahead.

John Ford Sr.

Retired Waldo County sheriff

Brooks

Damon for House District 126

I’ve known Doug Damon for years. We flew together for the Maine Air National Guard for years, and in all that time he has had my respect for his sense of friendship, responsibility, productiveness and leadership qualities.

Later, we both wound up in the Bangor Breakfast Kiwanis, where he has continued to demonstrate his magnificent qualities in support of the Kiwanis charitable efforts.

In respect, I have urged him for a long time to get into state government and help improve it. At last, he is doing that, running as a Republican candidate for Maine House District 126.

Here is the type of candidate that many have hoped for. Voters who support him may soon realize their vote was a good one.

Roy C. Martin

Glenburn

Presidential dilemma

Let’s do a little review. Let’s make a list of what we know to be true facts for each presidential candidate. Next, let’s make another list of all of the accusations each has made against each other that we don’t know to be true.

Now, after careful review of these lists, keep in mind that one will become president of what is supposed to be the greatest country in the world. Do you see that there is something seriously wrong with this picture?

Robert Beaulieu

Mapleton

Trump an American embarrassment

I wish to compliment the BDN for printing Edward Swain’s Sept. 13 BDN OpEd about why as a small-businessman he can’t support Donald Trump. As stated, Swain is a hardworking 34-year-old getting ahead in this great country. His common-sense language illuminates the many opportunities that still exist within this great country

The “con who is the Don” I believe is a total embarrassment for America and the GOP. Vote for Hillary Clinton this November.

Patrick McGuigan

Rockland