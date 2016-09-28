Release of surveillance images helps nab robbery suspect

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect in an attempted robbery in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot was quickly apprehended after South Portland police released a pair of surveillance images in which he was shown, Sgt. Steve Webster said Wednesday afternoon.

“The initial press release related to this case resulted in an almost immediate response from members of the public,” Webster said. “The suspect was identified as being Christopher Muise, 25, of South Portland. He is basically a transient.”

The attempted robbery occurred about 11:40 a.m., when a man later identified as Muise approached a woman who was sitting in her parked vehicle in the eatery’s parking lot, Webster said.

Although the woman did not have any money, Muise allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money again. Muise walked away when a customer exited the restaurant and approached the victim’s vehicle, Webster said.

Within 30 minutes of receiving tips from the public, Muise was spotted in the Redbank area of South Portland, and he allegedly ran from a police officer when he was approached.

Muise eventually was found hiding in an attic at 37 Wainwright Circle West, Webster said.

Muise was arrested without incident and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Muise has been charged with robbery, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Muise was wanted on an active warrant for failing to appear on another charge.