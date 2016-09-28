Maine man shot during custody dispute among those indicted

BANGOR, Maine — A Carmel man who was shot in June during a confrontation over custody with the mother of his child at her Eddington home was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, violation of a protective order, domestic violence assault and driving to endanger.

Christian Tattan, 42, who witnesses described as unarmed, was shot once in the upper left ribs area by the mother of his 6-month-old daughter early Sunday, June 12, paramedics told investigators. The wounds were described by personnel at Eastern Maine Medical Center as not life-threatening.

Tattan was released on June 30 and arrested more than a week later but still has a bullet lodged near his spine, his cousin told investigators, according to the affidavit, which was unsealed Wednesday. During surgery to remove the bullet, his spleen was removed and his bowel was repaired.

He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail from the Penobscot County Jail for medical treatment but must return once he has recovered, Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said Wednesday.

If convicted, Tattan faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

In an unrelated case, a Brewer woman accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into a pedestrian who had been playing Pokemon Go with a group of people near the U.S. post office in downtown Bangor in July was indicted Wednesday on one count each of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Jeannie M. Chapman, 36, is accused of injuring a 37-year-old Bangor man at about 9:53 p.m. July 24 when she hit him in the crosswalk of Franklin Street, at its junction with Hammond Street, according to a previously published report. Chapman then drove away, witnesses told police.

She was arrested about 30 minutes later and released on $1,500 bail a few days after that, according to Penobscot County Jail personnel.

If convicted of the most serious charge of aggravated assault, Chapman would face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Also indicted Wednesday were:

Russell Andrews, 58, LaGrange, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact.

Jeremiah Barkac, 28, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release.

Jenifer Barnes, 38, Bangor, assault.

James A. Bernardini, 52, East Millinocket, two counts of criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants.

Kevin P. Bigelow, 58, transient, eluding an officer, operating after revocation.

Lacey K. Brackett, 23, Patten, theft by unauthorized taking.

Joshua P. Brydon, 29, Woodland, aggravated forgery, violation of condition of release.

Nicole L. Cassetta, 24, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking.

Anita Chapman, 33, Bangor, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Elizabeth A. Cicoro, 22, Penobscot, unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Brock Cochran, 37, Brewer, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, assault, refusing to submit to arrest.

Lawrence Cormier, 46, LaGrange, theft of services, criminal mischief.

Dale Curtin, 23, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking.

Carl S. Dawes, 35, Bangor, domestic violence assault, violation of conditions of release.

Kirk Dephilippo, 53, Warren, escape.

Sarah A. Dyer, 27, Howland, theft by deception, misuse of ID, theft by unauthorized taking.

James A. Emerson, 34, Bangor, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Gregory S. Fellows, 44, Dexter, aggravated assault.

Dack A. Gallagher, 35, Bangor, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of burglary.

Kristen A. Hart, 31, Corinth, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Kevin Hooper, 49, Bangor, failure to appear.

Patrick Hooper, 42, Charleston, failure to report.

Tiffany M. Hyson, 29, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release.

Daniel L. Inman, 59, Hermon, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking.

Melissa Johnson, 39, Bangor, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, three counts of criminal forfeiture.

Jeremy A. King, 35, Enfield, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Brandon Knowles, 26, Eddington, failure to appear, violation of condition of release.

Tamara S. Lebron, 25, Millinocket, theft by unauthorized taking.

John C. Leonard, 51, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release.

Kenneth R. MacDougall Jr., 48, Greenbush, operating after revocation, two counts of violation of condition of release.

Brock A. Malone, 41, Millinocket, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint.

Ashley Martinez, 22, Bronx, New York, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Karl McDougal, 25, Bangor, violation of condition of release, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest.

Joshua McGilvray, 30, Bangor, domestic violence assault, tampering with a victim, 20 counts of violation of condition of release.

Reginald J. McIntire, 51, Bangor, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release.

Dustin Mitchell, 27, Old Town, theft by unauthorized taking.

Jonathan Moir, 38, Bangor, domestic violence assault.

Eric L. Nobles, 30, Millinocket, criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, operating after revocation, driving to endanger.

Joshua Pelkey, 27, Bangor, unauthorized use of property, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking.

Sean M. Philbrick, 44, Bangor, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of weapon.

Terry Quillen, 37, Brewer, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing.

Jessica Randall, 33, Bangor, failure to appear.

Brian Rice, 38, Bangor, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, failure to appear.

Courry Rice, 33, Hackensack, New Jersey, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Jeffrey Rideout, 46, Garland, two counts of theft by deception.

Kay S. Roy, 36, Fort Kent, theft by unauthorized taking, failure to appear.

Kerry Simes, 39, Biddeford, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release, failure to give correct name.

Raymond S. Smith, 56, Hampden, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Tyler D. Tibbetts, 21, LaGrange, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, operating after revocation.

Jeanne Turner, 54, Hampden, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Brandi A. Warman, 28, Bangor, domestic violence assault.

Ronald Williams, 46, Bangor, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a weapon.

Steven Russell Winingar, 51, Hermon, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after revocation, criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, driving to endanger, failure to appear.

Joshua Woodbury, 37, Bangor, assault.