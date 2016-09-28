Columbus hit by 27 heroin overdoses in 24-hour span

An 8-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot rushed inside to tell workers that her mom was slumped over in the front seat of her Chrysler 300.

A man on the South Side and another near Minerva Park, both in their 40s, were found dead in their homes. Another man was found passed out and thought dead just 30 minutes after being discharged from the hospital.

All of them overdosed within hours of each other on heroin mixed with an unidentified opiate.

In a 24-hour span that lasted into early Wednesday dealers across the city released a crushing dose of heroin into the city, choking the city’s safety forces.

Authorities say 27 people had overdosed on heroin across the city on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

“Opiate addiction is ravaging our city,” Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said. “The Columbus Divisions of Fire, Police and Public Health are working hard to respond to the current wave of overdoses caused by a particularly strong version of the drug.”

It marked another tragic chapter in the heroin epidemic that has gripped the country and had safety forces and the city’s health officials issuing pleas for users to get treatment while at a loss on how to curb the problem.

“We are here to help and there is treatment available,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Teresa Long. “Right now it’s about saving lives.”

Deputy Police Chief Michael Woods, who oversees the city’s narcotics unit, said officers are trying to determine the source of the drug and are working with hospitals and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office to determine if users had the same batch of heroin and what it was mixed with.

Woods said some of 27 who overdosed are cooperating in helping identify the source. Slightly more than half of those that overdosed were men and were between the ages of 25 and 46, fire officials said.

“What we saw was nine overdoses in a short period of time in the Linden area,” said Deputy Police Chief Ken Kuebler. “That was outside the norm.”

Many officers were at a community outreach event with Police Chief Kim Jacobs when officers on the street began notifying supervisors. Fire paramedics were also doing the same.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday police put out a public warning that a potential lethal dose of heroin was being sold in the city and warned people to be careful.

All nine of those found in Linden survived overdoses and were saved by police and paramedics issuing naloxone they now carry to save users.

Officers that responded to the McDonald’s near the fairgrounds at the Ohio Expo Center were shaken by the 8-year-old’s eyewitness account of her mother.

“Her lips are turning purple,” a McDonald’s manager told 911 dispatchers. “This little girl’s mom is passed out in the front seat.”

Police said the girl was given to her father, and her mother is facing child endangerment charges.

“Our officers spent a significant amount of time with the little girl,” Kuebler said. “It was a tough time for everyone.”

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Davis said paramedics responded to one report of an overdose and discovered it was a patient that had just been taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital hours before.

The person who overdosed had been released from the hospital 30 minutes before the second overdose.

It was also the second person that day medics hand transported twice for overdosing on heroin.

“These paramedics are just glad to save people because that’s what they’re trained to do,” Davis said. “This stuff is somewhat surreal because when they find people, they’re zombies and blue from not breathing and when hit them with the Narcan their color comes back and they start breathing and then they wake up.”

Not many of those who overdosed were arrested or charged with a crime, Kuebler said. Police and fire divisions across the country have faces criticism for not arresting users and for using so many resources on overdose patients.

Elected officials such as Maine Gov. Paul LePage recently vetoed legislation that granted more access to naloxone, which has the brand name of Narcan.

The sheriff in Hamilton County Ohio was hit with criticism after offering immunity to those that purchased heroin in an effort to find the source of lethal batches and get them off the street.

Long said that the approach by the city is proper because those that use heroin have a chronic brain disease that requires a treatment approach rather than law enforcement.

Davis said jails are not equipped to handle users because they suffer withdrawal symptoms and paramedics are then called to transport them to a hospital.

“These are things we are discussing all the time,” he said. “Right now we’re just trying to save lives and be a bridge to treatment.”

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.