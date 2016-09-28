Tenants escape from Rockland apartment fire

Rockland, Camden and Rockport firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire at a three-unit apartment building on Gay Street in Rockland.
Rockland, Camden and Rockport firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire at a three-unit apartment building on Gay Street in Rockland.
ROCKLAND, Maine — Tenants from three apartments were forced outside Wednesday morning from a fire in the second-floor residence.

Rockland firefighters, assisted by Camden, Rockport and Thomaston, responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 12 Gay St. apartment building to a report of the second-floor apartment being filled with smoke.

Rivers Boland, a tenant, said she was getting ready for school and smelled smoke. When she opened her door there was considerable smoke, which she thought was coming from the boiler room.

Third-floor resident Zachary Hussey said he was awakened by another resident and told to evacuate. A fire alarm had sounded, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished. By 7:30 a.m., Rockport and Camden crews were returning to their stations.

Additional information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

