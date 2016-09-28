Rockland area social service agency names new director

ROCKLAND, Maine — A new director has been hired for an agency that operates affordable housing complexes and runs the Meals on Wheels program.

Liz Schuh will be the new executive director of MCH, the board of directors announced Thursday in a news release. She will succeed Lee Karker who is retiring after 22 years at the helm of the organization previously known as the Methodist Conference Home.

Schuh will be responsible for MCH housing, support services and nutrition programs including Knox County Meals on Wheels.

She has 17 years experience in senior level nonprofit management, having served as both housing director and finance director at MCH. She earned a bachelor’s degrees in English and business from Boston University and a master’s degree of business administration from Southern New Hampshire College.

MCH Housing owns and/or manages four affordable independent housing facilities with 133 apartments that are home to low-income elderly and disabled individuals: Methodist Conference Home in Rockland, Rankin Center in Rockland, Stevens House and Knox Hotel Apartments in Thomaston. MCH Support Services provides meals, housekeeping, laundry, and preventative health programs.