PITTSFIELD, Maine — Police say they caught a speeder who really had his foot on the gas Wednesday afternoon.

18-year-old Tyler Barrows was allegedly clocked going 146 mph on I-95 in Pittsfield.

The state trooper who caught him also heads up the state police traffic safety division.

He said he’s never clocked somebody going that fast.

Barrows faces several charges.