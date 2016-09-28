Emera Maine warns customers of payment demand scam

Emera Maine on Wednesday issued a warning to customers about a scam circulating in Hancock County.

A number of small businesses were targeted earlier in the day in the Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island areas.

Customers there have received calls that appear to be coming from an Emera Maine number on caller ID and that feature an answering service message that is identical to the recording heard when calling the Emera Maine’s Customer Contact Center, according to the company.

Customers are advised to be suspicious of people claiming to represent the utility, especially in situations in which immediate payment is demanded and disconnection with little notice is threatened, Emera spokesman Bob Potts said Wednesday.

Customers also should be wary if asked to make payments with a prepaid debit card or other nonrefundable form of payment, such as Green Dot cards.

“Emera Maine customers will never receive a call from a representative demanding immediate payment with the threat of disconnection,” Karen Holyoke, vice president of customer experience, said.

“Customers facing disconnection are notified by mail, may receive a notification by automated or personal call, and are encouraged to contact us to work out an arrangement,” she said. “We make every effort to work with our customers and disconnection is a last resort.”

Customers who receive suspicious calls are advised to never give out credit card or other payment information over the phone unless they have initiated the call, to end suspicious calls immediately and to contact Emera Maine’s Customer Contact Center at 973-2000 or 855-363-7211 to be sure they are speaking with an actual Emera Maine representative.