Local sports results for Sept. 27, 2016

Tuesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Ashland 2, Southern Aroostook 0

Bangor Christian 5, Greenville 0

Central 7, Bucksport 0

Houlton 4, Lee Acad. 2

Mattanawcook Acad. 1, Schenck 1

Medomak Valley 2, Gardiner 1

Orono 11, Dexter 0

Penobscot Valley 3, Searsport 2

Penquis 6, Piscataquis 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Brewer 1, Mount Ararat 0

Camden Hills 7, Hampden Acad. 1

Fort Kent 12, Fort Fairfield 1

Hermon 8, Foxcroft Acad. 1

Hodgdon 8, Van Buren 0

Katahdin 3, Hodgdon 1

Narraguagus 4, Calais 2

Nokomis 3, Maranacook 2

Shead 2, Woodland 0

Waterville 6, Spruce Mountain 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Belfast 11, Lincoln Acad. 0

Foxcroft Acad. 3, Central 0

Nokomis 3, Mount View 0

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bowdoin 1, U. of New England 0

Colby 7, Southern Maine 1

Monday’s Results

GIRLS SOCCER

Bangor Christian 3, Schenck 1

Bucksport 5, Mattanawcook Acad. 0

Central Aroostook 12, East Grand 1

Hodgdon 5, Shead 1

Orono 6, Dexter 0

Piscataquis 2, Penquis 2

BOYS SOCCER

Ellsworth 2, Old Town 1

Foxcroft Acad. 2, Hermon 1

John Bapst 2, MDI 1

Jonesport-Beals 6, Temple Acad. 4

Woodland 6, Narraguagus 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Dexter 6, Orono 2

Piscataquis 1, John Bapst 0

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Soccer

Central at Bucksport, 4 p.m.

Dexter at Piscataquis, 4 p.m.

GSA. at Washington Academy, 4 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Searsport, 4 p.m.

Penquis Valley at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

John Bapst at Orono, 3:30 p.m.

Morse at Nokomis Reg., 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Boothbay Region, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

DI-S at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals at Highview Chr., 4 p.m.

Machias at Calais, 4 p.m.

Old Town at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland at Shead, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

GSA at Woodland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Soccer

Bowdoin at Babson, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Maine at UM-Farmington, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Mount Ida, 7 p.m.

UNE at Clark University, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Husson at St. Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Southern Maine at Keene St., 6 p.m.

UNE at Gordon College, 4 p.m.

Wellesley at Bowdoin, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Mount Ida at St. Joseph’s, 3:30 p.m.

Wellesley at Bowdoin, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

Narraguagus def. Ellsworth 25-16, 25-18, 25- 20

Ellsworth: Mariah Young, 23 receptions, 9 digs; Nicole Higgins 5 kills; Alexa Grant 3 assists; Narraguagus: Kayla Toppin 8 kills, 14/14 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; Madison Leighton 3 kills, 15 assists, 9/10 serving, 3 digs; Hannah Alley 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 block

Golf

HIGH SCHOOL

At Waterville CC, Oakland

Waterville 188 def. Oceanside 215, 7-2

Ryan Lawrence (O) 48 tied Cody Pellerin 44, even; David Barre (W) 42 def. Abe Lemole 61, 5+3; Aiden Andrews (O) 51 tied Alex Maheux (W) 51, even; Brock Jolicoeur (W) 51 def. Teddy Hallett 61, 3+2; Carter Fogarty (O) 55 def. John Violette 54, 2+1; John Reisert (W) 57 def. Trevor Lawry 72, 3+2

Medalist: Barre (W) 42

EMSGA

At Northport GC

Tuesday Scramble — Gross: 1. Jim Raye, Sonny Meyers, Steve Beleya, Dick Gardner 65, 2. Brian Ashe, Robert Ashe, Richard Doll, Mike Bassi 67, 3. Hugh McEachern, Wayne Carpenter, Armand Davis, Mike Newell 68; Net: Phil Bowen, Peter Mahoney, Bob Delio, Rick Cronin 57, 2. Larry Orcutt, Gordon Holmes, Fred Thompson, Jack MacBrayne 59, 3. Dick Clements, Lefty Homans, Cecil Eastman, Lee Robinson 60; Pins: No. 3 Sonny Meyers 13-4, No. 12 Craig Miller 14-0, No. 18 Tom Boerger 12-0