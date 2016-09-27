Austin homer helps Yankees keep Red Sox from clinching

NEW YORK — Rookie Tyler Austin hit a tiebreaking two-run home run with none out in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, preventing their rivals from clinching the AL East title.

Austin gave the Yankees a 6-4 lead when he lifted a 1-1 pitch from David Price (17-9) into the right field seats. Austin had his first career three-hit game, and his fourth home run prevented the Red Sox from clinching their eighth division title and ended their 11-game winning streak, which began with Hanley Ramirez’s game-winning home run off Dellin Betances Sept. 15.

The Red Sox (92-65) need one win or a Toronto loss to clinch. The Blue Jays kept the celebration on hold by getting a 5-1 win over Baltimore.

The Yankees (81-76) remained mathematically alive in the wild card race and are four games behind Baltimore with five to play.

Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also homered for the Yankees, who beat the Red Sox for only the sixth time in 17 meetings this season. Jacoby Ellsbury added an RBI single for New York.

Dustin Pedroia had RBI singles in consecutive innings for the Red Sox, who appeared set for another late-inning win over the Yankees. Aaron Hill hit his first career pinch hit home run and Mookie Betts had an RBI groundout.

David Ortiz began his final series in New York and final road series by going 0-for-5. He heard a mix of boos and cheers from fans and stranded two runners apiece in his final three at-bats.

Price allowed six runs and 12 hits in 6⅓ innings. He tied a career-high by allowing three home runs for the fifth time in his career and lost for the first time in nine decisions since Aug. 7.

New York’s Luis Cessa allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Blake Parker (1-0) retired Ortiz for the final out of the seventh, Richard Blier retired Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the eighth and Tyler Clippard fanned Ortiz with two on in the ninth for the save.

The Red Sox scored twice in the sixth to make it a one-run game on Pedroia’s single up the middle and Betts’ groundout to second. Boston could have scored more but Ortiz struck out on a breaking ball with runners at second and third and Ramirez also struck out with two on.

New York took a 4-2 lead when Gregorius hit a 1-1 pitch into the right field seats for his 20th home run. The home run came moments after Starlin Castro was doubled off first after Betts made a diving catch on Chase Headley’s fly ball to right field.

The Red Sox tied it when Hill opened the seventh with a home run off Tommy Layne and Pedroia had a single down the right field line with two outs.

Ortiz heard an equal amount of cheers and boos in his first two at-bats. He flied out to center field to end the first and popped to second for the first out of the fourth.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead when Sanchez homered on the first pitch he saw from Price. Sanchez’s home run to left-center field was his 20th in his 51st career game, tying the 1930 mark set by Wally Berger.

New York increased the lead to 3-0 on a single by Ellsbury with one out in the fifth.

NOTES: Retiring Boston DH David Ortiz gave a lengthy pregame press conference and addressed a number of topics, including his favorite hit in New York and whether he would play for the Dominican Republic in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Ortiz said he couldn’t name the favorite hit since he has so many and said he is not participating in the WBC. … Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) played catch without difficulties Tuesday and will have a bullpen session to determine if he starts Saturday against Baltimore. … Boston RHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm soreness) will not start Thursday and LHP Henry Owens will make the start. … There was a moment of silence before the game for Jose Fernandez, who died Sunday in a boating accident in Miami.

Jays 5, Orioles 1

TORONTO — Aaron Sanchez struck out 10 in six innings, Josh Donaldson and Ezequiel Carrera homered and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Tuesday night.

Carrera and Donaldson each had two RBIs for the Blue Jays who have won eight of their past 12 games.

By winning the opener of the three-game series, the Blue Jays (87-70) moved two games ahead of the Orioles (85-72) in the race for the first wild-card spot in the American League.

Sanchez (14-2) allowed five hits, three walks and one run to end a string of three straight no-decisions outings.

Joe Biagini took over from Sanchez in the seventh and allowed one infield single over two innings, He had two strikeouts.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and manager Buck Showalter were ejected in the seventh after Davis was called out on strikes.

Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-12) allowed seven hits, two walks, five runs (four earned) and struck out five in six innings in taking his second loss in a row.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for Toronto.

He allowed singles to Matt Wieters and Michael Bourn to start the ninth but he ended the game when Adam Jones grounded into a double play.

Carrera led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Donaldson followed with his 37th homer of the season to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Sanchez struck out five of his first six batters with a walk breaking up the streak.

He allowed a run in the third after a leadoff double by J.J. Hardy, a one-out walk to Chris Davis, a spectacular diving catch by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on a low liner by Manny Machado, and an RBI single by Mark Trumbo.

The Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead with one out in the bottom of the third when Carrera hit his sixth homer of the season.

The lead increased to 5-1 in the fifth. Kevin Pillar led off with a single and Darwin Barney sacrificed him to second. Carrera hit an RBI single and continued to second on the throw home. Donaldson walked. Carrera scored when Machado threw wildly to second for an error on Edwin Encarnacion’s grounder to third.

NOTES: RHP Joaquin Benoit (torn left calf muscle) is out for an undetermined period after injuring his calf running in from the bullpen during the bench-clearing melee with the New York Yankees on Monday. … Toronto 2B Devon Travis (shoulder) was not in the lineup Tuesday and INF Darwin Barney started at second base. Travis left the game Monday in the sixth inning because of a sore shoulder, the result of a second-inning bench-clearing incident with the New York Yankees. He aggravated it on a swing. … The Blue Jays recalled RHP Chris Smith and INF/OF Andy Burns on Tuesday. … The Orioles confirmed that RHP Ubaldo Jimenez would start the series finale on Thursday. … Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (8-13, 4.88 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (16-6, 3.84) Wednesday in the second game of the series.