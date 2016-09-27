Driver found not guilty in deadly hayride crash

BATH, Maine — The man accused of reckless conduct in the deadly hayride crash at Harvest Hills Farm in 2014 has been found not guilty.

David Brown was the one towing a trailer full of mostly teenage passengers, when both the Jeep he was driving and trailer sped down a hill and crashed.

Brown was the last witness to testify. He told jurors he had no indication the brakes on the 35-year-old Jeep CJ-5 he was using to haul a trailer full of passengers were about to fail.

But Maine State Police testified the brakes on the Jeep failed and say no brake fluid was found on the trail or in the Jeep.

Story continues below advertisement.

Cassidy Charette, 17, died in the crash and 22 others were hospitalized.

Prosecutor James Andrews told jurors Brown disregarded the risk that the vehicle Brown used was both defective and dangerous.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before reaching a verdict.