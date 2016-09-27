Ellsworth man accused of making meth near motel

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth man was arrested on a felony drug charge Monday after state drug agents allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine-making materials in the woods near his Ellsworth motel room.

Scott Bagley, 51, is charged with aggravated operation of a methamphetamine lab, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday in a news release.

Bagley was taken to Hancock County Jail, where bail had yet to be set on Tuesday. His initial court appearance is set for Wednesday in Ellsworth Unified Court, McCausland said.

Bagley’s arrest was the result of a yearlong investigation by agents assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Down East Task Force in Ellsworth. On Monday, agents determined that Bagley was purchasing materials consistent with those used in the manufacturing of meth.

Story continues below advertisement.

On Monday afternoon, agents approached Bagley as he emerged from the woods behind the motel at which he was staying and discovered that he was carrying material used in the meth-making process, according to McCausland. He allegedly had just finished cooking up a batch of the drug at two locations in the wooded area.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Ellsworth Police Department assisted at the scene, McCausland said.

The investigation continues and more arrests are possible, McCausland said. The Ellsworth discovery marked the 103rd meth-related response in Maine so far this year, he said.