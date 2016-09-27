MDEA responding to suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency is investigating what could be the fifth methamphetamine manufacturing lab busted in Washburn this year and the second within 1,000 feet of a school.

The latest suspected meth lab also represents the 102nd one investigated this year, an all-time record and more than double the number in 2015, according to the MDEA.

A meth-related arrest in Presque Isle Monday night led Washburn police to find suspected meth-making materials at an apartment at 1295 Maine St. in Washburn, according to Washburn Police Chief Roy Guidry.

Five tenants and their families were evacuated from the multi-unit complex after Washburn police discovered meth-making ingredients and contacted the MDEA, Guidry said,

Story continues below advertisement.

The chief said MDEA investigators would wear protective suits and breathing equipment to gather evidence from inside the apartment during the day on Tuesday.

Two individuals that live in the apartment complex, which is less than 1,000 feet from the local elementary and high schools, were arrested in Presque Isle with evidence of methamphetamine in the vehicle, Guidry said. The individuals’ names aren’t being released immediately, due to the potential for other arrests in the case, the chief said.

For Washburn, this year has been one of the worst for meth, said Guidry, who has been at the police department since 2009.

In August, a husband and wife were arrested and charged for an alleged methamphetamine operation that was within 1,000 feet of a school zone.