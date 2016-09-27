Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoes

CONNOR, Maine — A Caribou man was injured in a midmorning tractor-trailer crash after police say the bulk truck he was operating Monday overturned and spilled its load of potatoes in Connor Township.

Aroostook County Sheriff Darrell Crandall said in a written statement Monday afternoon that the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Cote and Beaulieu roads in the community.

An investigation by Sgt. Matt Cummings determined that Shawn Beaulieu, 44, of Caribou was traveling westbound in a 1994 Freightliner bulk truck on the Beaulieu Road when he lost control. The vehicle, which was loaded with potatoes at the time, rolled onto its side and spilled the load onto the roadway and into the ditch. Beaulieu suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou by the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department. The truck, which is owned by Landeen Farms of New Sweden, had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

Crandall said speed appears to be a contributing factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Beaulieu Road was closed for about two hours Monday while crews removed the vehicle and debris from the roadway.