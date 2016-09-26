Bruins sign Marchand to 8-year, $49M extension

The Boston Bruins signed forward Brad Marchand to an eight-year, $49 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The team announced Monday that the deal is worth an average annual value of $6.125 million.

Marchand, 28, completed his seventh NHL season with the Bruins in 2015-16, establishing career-highs in goals (37) and points (60), while adding 90 penalty minutes in 77 games. His 37 goals ranked sixth in the NHL and were the most by a Bruins player since Glen Murray (44) in 2002-03.

“This is an extremely exciting day for me and my family,” Marchand said in a statement. “I have been a Bruin since the start of my pro career and there is no place I would rather play. I look forward to doing everything I can to help our team achieve success and bring the Stanley Cup back to Boston.”

In 2014-15, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound Marchand played in 77 games, posting 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) and 95 penalty minutes. Marchand played in all 82 games for the Bruins in 2013-14, with 25 goals, 28 assists and 64 penalty minutes.

For his career, Marchand has played in 454 NHL games, all with the Bruins, accumulating 288 points (153 goals, 135 assists) and 434 penalty minutes.

Marchand has appeared in 66 postseason games with the Bruins from 2010-14, compiling 16 goals, 23 assists and 81 penalty minutes. During the Bruins’ Stanley Cup championship run in 2011, Marchand had 11 goals.

Marchand is playing for Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey 2016. He has three goals and five points in four games playing on a line with Sidney Crosby and Bruins teammate Patrice Bergeron. Team Canada will face Team Europe in the best-of-3 final beginning Tuesday night.

After Canada’s 5-3 win over Team Russia on Saturday, Marchand was asked about his contract and the possibility of going to the Pittsburgh Penguins to join Crosby. Marchand scored twice in the game while Crosby added a goal and assisted on Marchand’s tallies

“That’s a long ways away, but there’s a championship games here, we got to think about that first,” Marchand said. “But we’ll deal with whatever needs to be dealt with down the road. But it’s a lot of fun playing with Sid, there’s no question about that. But for now we’ll keep that to here.”

The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL draft.