Hancock County man dies in Ellsworth rollover

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Fletcher’s Landing Township man died Sunday afternoon after the Ford Ranger pickup he was driving on North Street crossed the centerline, left the roadway and went airborne, ejecting him as it rolled over several times.

Louis Donathan, 46, died at the accident scene, Ellsworth Police Chief Pete Bickmore said Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at a curve on North Street, also known as Route 179, Bickmore said.

Donathan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the rollover occurred, according to the crash report.

Bickmore said that the crash remains under investigation and that testing is being conducted to determine whether alcohol was a factor.