Woman suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A Casco woman was taken by Lifeflight of Maine to a Lewiston hospital Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on Route 11.

Ruth Bliss, 48, suffered “serious traumatic injuries” in the crash, according to Capt. Donald Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bliss was driving a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Route 11, also known as Casco Road, at 2 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck several trees, Goulet said.

The Suburban caught fire, which was quickly extinguished, he said.

Firefighters worked to extricate Bliss for nearly an hour. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Her condition was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team.