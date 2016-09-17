Maine Maritime Academy scores late TD to edge football rival

BUZZARDS BAY, Massachusetts — The Maine Maritime Academy football team watched as its closest rival erased a three-touchdown lead Saturday afternoon, but had just enough to keep a stranglehold on the Admiral’s Cup.
Jacob Doolan’s nine-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion run with 19 seconds left in regulation helped the Mariners of Castine claim a thrilling 42-35 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Maine Maritime had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half before Massachusetts Maritime rallied to take a 35-34 lead in the fourth quarter.
Both teams are now 1-1.
Massachusetts Maritime now holds a 25-19 lead in the series, which dates back to 1973.
Doolan led MMA’s rushing attack with 154 yards on 21 carries and the TD. Quarterback Corey Creeger had three touchdowns on the ground and 64 yards rushing to go with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Susi caught both TD passes, and had 129 receiving yards on five catches.
Fullback James Ferrar added 130 rushing yards for the Mariners.
Chris Haggerty led the Buccaneers with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns while Reggie Phillips had a pair of touchdown runs and 73 yards on the ground. Shane Haggerty had nine catches for 114 yards and one TD.
The Mariners’ defensive was powered by Christopher Ford, who had 10 total tackles, including six solo stops and four for a loss of yardage, while Zachary Faskianos also recorded 10 tackles for the Mariners, who also received an interception from freshman Trenton Bouchard.