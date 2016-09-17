Wilton man seriously injured in Portland motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A Wilton man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when his Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed on Forest Avenue.

Kevin Mullen, 59, was traveling west on Forest Avenue at 12:40 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, according to a release from Portland Police Lt. Cliff Strout.

Mullen was taken to Maine Medical Center where his condition was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Forest Avenue was closed between Hartley and Walton streets for 2½ hours, and reopened at 3:40 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement.

The crash remains under investigation.