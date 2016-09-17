Two police officers in Texas shot while responding to call

Two Fort Worth, Texas, police officers were shot Friday when they responded to a possible suicide at a home on the south side of the city, police said.

One of the officers was shot multiple times while the other was shot once and suffered minor injuries when the round struck his protective vest, Fort Worth Police Department Marc Povero told a news conference aired on a local NBC affiliate.

The police department said on Twitter that both officers, who were not identified, were in a stable condition and one was to be released from the hospital early Saturday.

Povero said the officers had responded at about 8:30 p.m. local time to a possible suicide at a home on the city’s south side, where they found an unresponsive individual who was shot in the head.

The officers then went to find a witness in the backyard where they encountered an individual in a shed who opened fire on them. The officers returned gunfire and wounded the individual, Povero said.

It was not clear whether the suicide victim and shooter survived. Police did not identify either individual.