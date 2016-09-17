Police investigate overnight fire in Brunswick

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 17, 2016, at 12:22 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police are investigating a Friday night fire that damaged a vacant Bowdoin Street home that was recently purchased and being renovated by a contractor.

Firefighters went to 12 Bowdoin St. just before 9 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The home recently was purchased by Tamara Wood, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Saturday.

“The investigation is all about the cause and the origin. We have a pretty good idea that it started near the rear of the building, but now we just have to figure out what caused it,” Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant told WGME.

Freeport, Topsham and West Bath firefighters assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to WGME.

