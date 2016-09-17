MDOT closes road while Bath viaduct reconstruction begins

The viaduct in downtown Bath
The viaduct in downtown Bath
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 17, 2016, at 1:55 p.m.

BATH, Maine — Traffic patterns on Commercial and Vine streets will be altered through Tuesday as reconstruction of the Bath viaduct gets underway.

Westbound traffic on Vine Street/Leeman Highway is reduced to a single lane through 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic on Commercial Street/Leeman Highway will be prohibited from continuing beyond Washington Street or King Street but will still be able to access the Sagadahoc Bridge and Route 1 headed east and north.

The closures were scheduled during “low-volume days and periods” to affect as few motorists as possible, according to the release.

MDOT asks drivers to watch for signs, flaggers or traffic control officers in the area and allow an extra five to 10 minutes of travel time.

Access to all historic downtown Bath businesses and the information center will continue.

 

