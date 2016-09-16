US Paralympic sailors remain in medal contention

South Freeport native Hugh Freund and his U.S. Paralympic sailing teammates are in a hotly contested battle for a medal in Rio.

Even though Australia is running away with the competition, the Americans are one of six teams who have a shot at the silver and bronze medals heading into the final day of competition on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Friday was a subpar day for Freund and teammates Rick Doerr and Brad Kendall, as the Americans wound up with 10th- and eighth-place finishes in Friday’s two races, respectively.

One race is scheduled for Saturday to wrap up the competition and determine which teams earn spots on the podium.

Story continues below advertisement.

The U.S. had roared into medal contention with outstanding performances on Wednesday and Thursday.

In spite of a tough Friday, the Americans will head into the final day of the competition in second place with 53 points.

Australia leads the competition with 26.

Canada sits only two points behind the U.S. in third with 55 points followed by Norway, Greece, New Zealand and Germany, all of which are within seven points of a silver medal.