US Paralympic sailors remain in medal contention

Hugh Freund of South Freeport pauses during a training session before the start of The Sailing World Cup in April in Hyeres, France.
Jen Edney | US Sailing Team Sperry
Hugh Freund of South Freeport pauses during a training session before the start of The Sailing World Cup in April in Hyeres, France.
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 3:51 p.m.

South Freeport native Hugh Freund and his U.S. Paralympic sailing teammates are in a hotly contested battle for a medal in Rio.

Even though Australia is running away with the competition, the Americans are one of six teams who have a shot at the silver and bronze medals heading into the final day of competition on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Friday was a subpar day for Freund and teammates Rick Doerr and Brad Kendall, as the Americans wound up with 10th- and eighth-place finishes in Friday’s two races, respectively.

One race is scheduled for Saturday to wrap up the competition and determine which teams earn spots on the podium.

Story continues below advertisement.

The U.S. had roared into medal contention with outstanding performances on Wednesday and Thursday.

In spite of a tough Friday, the Americans will head into the final day of the competition in second place with 53 points.

Australia leads the competition with 26.

Canada sits only two points behind the U.S. in third with 55 points followed by Norway, Greece, New Zealand and Germany, all of which are within seven points of a silver medal.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Maine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contractMaine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contract
  2. Lincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claimLincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claim
  3. On eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanishedOn eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanished
  4. Anthony Bourdain has advice for Portland restaurateursAnthony Bourdain has advice for Portland restaurateurs
  5. Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports