Ex-heavyweight champ to appear at Portland boxing show

PORTLAND, Maine — Former world heavyweight champion Larry Holmes will be the featured guest as the Portland Boxing Club stages its 103rd show on Nov. 12 at the Portland Exposition Building.

Holmes, now 66, competed professionally from 1973-2002. He won both the WBC and IBF heavyweight championships and made 20 successful title defenses during his career.

The native of Easton, Pennsylvania, known for having one of the best jabs in boxing history, is one of just five pro fighters to defeat Muhammad Ali. Holmes scored an 11th-round knockout of Ali on Oct. 3, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Ali’s corner asked that the fight be stopped at the end of the 10th of 15 scheduled rounds.

Holmes, who won his first 48 pro bouts before being defeated, finished his career with a 69-6 record.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame inductee will be available for pictures and autographs at the Portland show, according to promoter Bobby Russo.

Several Portland Boxing Club fighters will headline the card, led by middleweight Russell “The Haitian Sensation” Lamour Jr. of Portland. Lamour is 14-2 with seven knockouts after his first-round stoppage of Roberto Valenzuela at a June 18 New England Fights show in Lewiston.

Also representing the PBC at the Expo will be super bantamweight Jorge Abiague (9-2), middleweight Jason Quirk (5-0) and super welterweight Casey Kramlich (5-0-1).

Tickets will be available in early October at PortTix.com and Bruno’s Restaurant at 33 Allen Ave., Portland.

Berry undergoes shoulder surgery

One fighter who won’t be competing on the Nov. 12 card in Portland is super welterweight Brandon “The Cannon” Berry of West Forks, who underwent surgery in Portland on Thursday to repair an injured left shoulder.

“Surgery went great,” reported Berry in a Facebook post after the procedure at the OA Centers for Orthopaedics in Portland. “I’m officially on the road to recovery. Every day that passes is one step closer be being back in the ring.”

Berry (11-2-1 with seven KOs) suffered a torn labrum in the shoulder for the second time during his June 18 loss to James Lester at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. Lester won the rematch of an earlier draw between the fighters by seven-round unanimous decision.

Berry said a different procedure was used during his most recent surgery than after the labrum was torn for the first time during his only other professional loss, to Freddy Sanchez by technical knockout on Nov. 15, 2014, at the Portland Exposition Building.

Berry underwent surgery and didn’t fight again for eight months after that initial injury, but he said the recovery period this time should be shorter and he hopes to return to action by early spring 2017.

“I’m very confident that the end result will be me fighting at 100 percent of my ability,” he said.