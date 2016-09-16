Nobleboro fire chief arrested on domestic assault charge

NOBLEBORO, Maine — The town’s fire chief was arrested Tuesday, accused of domestic violence assault.

Ryan A. Gallagher, 43, of Damariscotta was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence charge, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett. Gallagher was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Information on bail was not immediately available.

The alleged victim of the assault was injured but was not transported to the hospital, the sheriff said.

Gallagher was arrested in August 2014 by Damariscotta police and charged with domestic violence assault, but that charge was later dismissed. He pleaded guilty in February 2015 to assault and obstruction through a deferred disposition for offenses that occurred on the same day but against a different victim.

Gallagher faced fines of $550 for the two charges if he refrained from additional criminal conduct over the next 12 months. Details on the disposition of the final disposition of that case were not immediately available Friday.

Gallagher has been fire chief of Nobleboro since 2010.

He declined to comment when contacted Friday, saying the case was still being investigated.

A telephone message was left late Friday morning with Richard Spear, chairman of the Nobleboro Board of Selectmen but was not immediately returned.