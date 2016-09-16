Sex charges against Greenbush man dismissed

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 5:30 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Sex charges against a Greenbush man have been dismissed by the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Lawrence Denning, 49, was indicted in March by the Penobscot County grand jury on 11 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual touching.

All charges were dismissed Monday, according to court documents.

The box checked under reasons on the dismissal form filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center was “other,” but no explanation was written in.

“We are not pursuing prosecution at this time, but, we might in the future,” Assistant District Attorney Tracy Collins said Friday, declining to elaborate.

 

