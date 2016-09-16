Maine woman pleads guilty to stealing $140,000 from eye doctor

BANGOR, Maine — An Orland woman admitted Friday in U.S. District Court that she stole more than $140,000 from an Ellsworth eye care facility where she worked as the financial administrator.

Carolyn J. Saunders, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of theft or embezzlement.

She had waived indictment and pleaded not guilty to the charge last month.

Saunders embezzled the money from Coastal Eye Care and Surgery Center between Nov. 7, 2011, and April 28, 2015, according to the prosecution version of events. She repeatedly stole a portion of the cash receipts before making bank deposits.

” Some of the cash she would spend directly, and some she would deposit into her own accounts,” the court document states. “She repeated this process scores of times over more than four years, often taking hundreds of dollars at a time for her own personal gain.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge, who is prosecuting the case, declined Friday to detail how Saunders spent the money.

Saunders’ attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, said that a portion of the money was recovered in a civil lawsuit that the eye care firm filed against Saunders in Hancock County Superior Court. Silverstein declined to say how much money was recovered in that action.

Saunders faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, and she will be ordered to pay restitution.

She remains free on personal recognizance bail.

A sentencing date has not been set.