Bangor man dies of injuries from Mass. speedboat crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 11:14 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man injured in a weekend speedboat crash in Massachusetts has died.

Stephen Joy, 67, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, a hospital official confirmed Friday.

Joy was driving one of three speedboats that collided during a race at the Bill Giles Memorial Regatta on Watson Pond in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10. All three drivers involved in the crash were thrown into the water.

Mark Greene, 39, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, was killed in the crash. The third boater involved in the collision, 72-year-old Alex Poliakoff of Richmond, Maine, suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Lincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claimLincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claim
  2. Maine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contractMaine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contract
  3. On eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanishedOn eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanished
  4. Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?
  5. Police seek help in finding Fairfield woman missing 2 weeksPolice seek help in finding Fairfield woman missing 2 weeks

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor