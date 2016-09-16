Bangor man dies of injuries from Mass. speedboat crash

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man injured in a weekend speedboat crash in Massachusetts has died.

Stephen Joy, 67, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, a hospital official confirmed Friday.

Joy was driving one of three speedboats that collided during a race at the Bill Giles Memorial Regatta on Watson Pond in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10. All three drivers involved in the crash were thrown into the water.

Mark Greene, 39, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, was killed in the crash. The third boater involved in the collision, 72-year-old Alex Poliakoff of Richmond, Maine, suffered minor injuries.

