Houlton councilor charged with domestic violence assault

HOULTON, Maine — A Houlton town councilor has been arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, according to police.

Houlton Police Department Acting Chief Daniel Pelletier confirmed on Friday that John White Jr., 40, of Houlton was taken into custody on the charge.

Pelletier, however, would not release any details about the alleged incident that led to the charge. He said the case was in the hands of the district attorney’s office. No one in that office could be reached late Friday afternoon.

Pelletier did indicate that White made bail on the charge and was released.

White was first elected to the council in 2010 and won re-election to the three-year seat in 2013. His seat is up for election again this year, but he is ineligible to run because of municipal term limits.

White did not respond to a request for comment Friday.